Nine veterans honored by Quilts of Valor Foundation in Carterville

The Quilts of Valor Foundation honored veterans affected by war by presenting them with handcrafted quilts on Saturday, March 5.

They met together at a ceremony at the Haven in Carterville, Illinois.

And the veterans had no idea they were being recognized until they each had received their very own handcrafted quilt.

The nine local veterans who were paid tribute to fought in several different wars, including Vietnam and Afghanistan. Many volunteers, staff, families and visitors were on hand taking turns getting pictures of the veterans wrapped up in quilts with smiles on their faces.

While today's event was celebratory, the stories shared varied from each of the honorees.

Whether it be after the Vietnam War, when John Morgan, of the Marine Corp, shared his story of rocks being thrown at him and of being spit on, to the victories some had claimed in various missions, each veteran had a world of support from those in attendance.

Andrea Green, of the Army National Guard, said she has never considered herself a hero worthy of such support and respect.

"I never would have thought that I did anything special to deserve people all around the country to make me a quilt," Green said.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation has awarded over 122,000 quilts to veterans over the last 13 years.

