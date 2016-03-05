History comes alive at Civil War event in Anna, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

History comes alive at Civil War event in Anna, IL

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
ANNA, IL (KFVS) -

Anna-Jonesboro has quite the story to tell from its days in the Civil War. 

Activities kicked off Saturday at the Anna Arts Center with displays, exhibits, speakers and more. 

Along the wall in the art center showcases many men who fought in the Civil War that were ancestors to many that live in the area still today. 

Among many attractions, a King's Battery was showcased in front of the art center that was on display. 

Many Anna-Jonesboro residents and others came in to hear the many life stories shared about the regiments and the soldiers battles they fought not only around Anna, but many other battles including the Battle of Shiloh. 

From the history of each soldier to the weapons used and quilts that were handcrafted for certain battles, many left with knowledge gained of what their ancestors endured, what they did, and who they are. 

The featured guest speaker was retired history department chairman, founder, and director of the Center for Regional History at Southeast Missouri State University, Dr. Frank Nickell. 

On Sunday, the event will continue with a drive around Anna and Jonesboro to visit the locations where Civil War events happened which include the Lincoln-Douglas debate. 

