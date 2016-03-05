Firefighters put out building fire in Benton, IL

Firefighters in Illinois responded to a structure fire in Benton last night after it was reported that the structure mysteriously caught fire over night.

At approximately 1:33 am the Benton Fire Department responded to the former IGA grocery store for a reported structure fire. When they got there, crews found heavy fire in the rear of the structure.

The building was apparently shut down when a local Walmart opened. It was being used for storage at the time.

Crews responding were Benton, West Frankfort, DuQuoin,West City, Sesser, Christopher, Ewing Northern and Abbott EMS with Coello Fire covering the city's fire protection.

Additionally Benton and West City PDs, Franklin County Emergency Management as well as Benton Street Department were called to assist.

Crews were able to call the fire under control at approximately 6 a.m. with the last remaining units cleared by 8 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Illinois State Fire Marshal. No injuries were reported.

