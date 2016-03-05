Firefighters put out building fire in Benton, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Firefighters put out building fire in Benton, IL

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Franklin County Emergency Management) (Source: Franklin County Emergency Management)
(Source: Franklin County Emergency Management) (Source: Franklin County Emergency Management)
(Source: Franklin County Emergency Management) (Source: Franklin County Emergency Management)
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

Firefighters in Illinois responded to a structure fire in Benton last night after it was reported that the structure mysteriously caught fire over night.

At approximately 1:33 am the Benton Fire Department responded to the former IGA grocery store for a reported structure fire. When they got there, crews found heavy fire in the rear of the structure.

The building was apparently shut down when a local Walmart opened. It was being used for storage at the time.

Crews responding were Benton, West Frankfort, DuQuoin,West City, Sesser, Christopher, Ewing Northern and Abbott EMS with Coello Fire covering the city's fire protection.

Additionally Benton and West City PDs, Franklin County Emergency Management as well as Benton Street Department were called to assist.

Crews were able to call the fire under control at approximately 6 a.m. with the last remaining units cleared by 8 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Illinois State Fire Marshal. No injuries were reported.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly