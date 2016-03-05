SIUC hosts science fair - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIUC hosts science fair

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois University Carbondale hosted the annual Illinois Junior Academy of Science Region 8 Science Fair. 

The university expected around 400 students from junior high and high school on March 10 in the Student Center ballrooms. 

Judging took place between 9 a.m and 1 p.m., and projects were available for viewing from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with award presentations at 5:30 p.m. in the Student Center Auditorium. 

Science projects come from 18 categories like aerospace, behavior science, health, zoology and more. 

One organizer said this is a great way to inspire students who may not be interested in traditional science or math courses.

"It's really good for students even who are not crazy about science," said Kathy Pericak-Spector, chair for the science fair. "You can do a project in consumer science or behavioral science. Students learn how to analyze and look at their data and draw conclusions, that's why this is really important. A lot of kids when they do go on to college they realize oh I already know how to write reports, I know how to analyze data. So its good even if you're not a STEM person in particular."

Sixty projects will be selected to move on to the state competition which will be held in early May. 

