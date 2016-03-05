UT Martin advances to OVC Basketball Tourney final - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

UT Martin advances to OVC Basketball Tourney final

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The UT Martin men's basketball team beat Morehead State in the semifinals of the OVC Tourney 83-70 Friday night.

The Skyhawks will now play 8th seeded Austin Peay Saturday night in the championship game and trip to the NCAA Tournament..

