Poplar Bluff man accused of threatening to shoot everyone in doctor's office

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Randy Wynn (Source: Poplar Bluff PD) Randy Wynn (Source: Poplar Bluff PD)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri man is accused of threatening to shoot everyone in a doctor's office on Friday, March 4.

Randy Wynn, 32, was charged with making a terrorist threat.

According to Poplar Bluff police, they were dispatched to Poplar Bluff Pediatrics Associates in the 2200 block of Barron Rd. at around 1:50 p.m.

Police say staff members told them the father of one of their patients was unhappy with a doctor there. He allegedly called and threatened to come to their office and shoot everyone.

According to police, Wynn was taken into custody a short time later at the front desk of the police department without incident. He was taken to the Butler County Jail.

