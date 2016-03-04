Increased patrols planned for downtown Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Increased patrols planned for downtown Cape Girardeau

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The City of Cape Girardeau partnered with the Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District to increase the police presence in the area.

They say the increase will help build relationships between the downtown merchants and their customers.

Cape Girardeau police officers will be on bike or foot.

The overall goal, they say, is to limit criminal activity and maximize safety downtown.

The contract has been approved and officers will start the extra patrols the weekend of March 5-6.

According to the city, the officers will be working overtime, but it will not detract from regular staffing for the city. They say the city's cost for the added services will be reimbursed by DCGCID.

