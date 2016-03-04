Did you know your old cell phone could help abused women?

You can help victims of domestic violence, simply by donating you old cell phone.

St. Francis Healthcare System is asking Heartland residents to “answer the call.”

The hospital is accepting new or used cellphones that will be refurbished and donated to The Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau.

To donate, one can drop off the old phones in one of four donation barrels in the Medical center, or one of six barrels at St. Francis outreach clinics.

“The Safe House is such as essential resource for women in our community,” says Debbie Gibson, Manager of Saint Francis’ Volunteer Services and Pastoral Care. “We are honored to do all we can to help, and invite everyone in and around Cape Girardeau to do the same!”

The barrels inside the medical center are located:

- outside the Chapel of Saint Francis

- in the Tuscan Sun Restaurant

- in Pastoral Care

- in the physician’s lounge.

The barrels inside the outreach centers are located:

- Charleston Family Care in Charleston

- Farmington Physician Associates in Farmington

- Jackson Family Care in Jackson

- Kneibert Clinic in Poplar Bluff

- Piedmont Physician Associates in Piedmont

- Outpatient Center in Dexter.

The donated phones will also help the Safe House compete for a $25,000 grant, or become eligible for one dollar for every cell phone collected.

For more information on the collection, please call 573-331-3996.

