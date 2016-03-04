Southeast campus police investigate assault, robbery of two men

Southeast Missouri State University police say two men were apparently robbed and beaten by five other men in the early hours of Friday morning.

On Friday, March 4, 2016 at approximately 1:15 a.m., an assault and robbery took place at 906 N. Fredrick St, one block east of 1000 Towers Circle.

Two male victims reported that while they were walking west on Olive St., a white 1990s or early 2000s model sedan with tinted windows pulled up next to them.

Approximately five or more African-American males exited the vehicle and assaulted them, taking their wallets and cell phones.

No weapons were involved.

The suspects then left the area in the vehicle traveling east on Olive St.

If you have any information about this event you can call University Police at (573) 651-2215.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.