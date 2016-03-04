How much homework is too much homework?

Nothing quite stresses out students and parents more than homework.

And a new study says the list of assignments keep getting bigger.

The study found students in elementary school are getting significantly more homework than is recommended.

And in some cases nearly three times as much homework recommended.

Fourth grade teacher Mrs. Katrina Tinsley at Nell Holcomb in Cape Girardeau calls homework a team project between the student, teacher and the parents.

And that there should be a clear expectation from parents when it comes to completing assignments.

“Currently my students are working on a Civil War project. They have a list of things that I expect to see in their project but it also gives the freedom to be creative. Their parents actually enjoy helping them with things like that as well. It’s fun to carry out that education process at home,” she said.

A good rule of thumb by the national PTA and NEA.

10 minutes per night in the first grade, and an additional 10 minutes per grade level after that.

By grade 12, that is 120 minutes per night.

When it comes to homework, teachers say communication between parents and teachers is the key to success.

“If you can keep in communication with that teacher then you can work out a solution to how to better manage that time. Or if things are feeling a little stressful, I am sure the parent and teacher can work together to solve that," says Tinsley.

If parents are still worried about how much time their children spend on homework, Tinsley recommends looking at how and where their child is doing their homework to see whether that's a contribution to how long it takes.

Are the children being distracted by smartphones, music or other household activities?

This could all lead to distractions.

