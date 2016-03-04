Perryville woman arrested, facing charges for drugs and resisting arrest

A Perryville, Mo. woman is behind bars after allegedly running from police after a traffic stop led police to suspect drug possession.

On Wednesday, March 2, 2016 at approximately 8:40 p.m., K-9 Officer Christopher Bradford conducted a traffic stop on Edgemont Blvd. near French Lane on a vehicle for lane and equipment violations.

While conducting the traffic stop, the driver was identified as Kelsey M. Dover, 24, of Perryville, Mo.

As Officer Bradford spoke with Dover, an odor of burnt marijuana was detected in the vehicle.

When Officer Bradford informed Dover of his observations, she sped away from the officer.

Officer Bradford called in the pursuit and followed Dover as she traveled north on French Lane and crossed over the intersection into a the parking lot of Smokin' Double Barrel BBQ.

Dover struck a concession stand and a refrigerating unit at the rear of the business, causing debris to strike a parked vehicle.

Dover then ran from the scene.

After a short pursuit, Dover was taken into custody two blocks away.

She was taken to Perry County Hospital to be checked for injuries and transported to the Perryville Police Department.

Upon searching Dover's vehicle and her purse which she threw out during the pursuit, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted by investigating the accident scene.

Dover has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Controlled Substance Resisting Arrest by Fleeing-Creating a Substantial Risk of Serious Injury/Death to any person Resisting Arrest by Fleeing for a Felony Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Careless and Imprudent Driving--Involving an Accident Possession of Controlled Substance--Up to 35 grams of Marijuana Unlawful use of Drug Paraphernalia Tampering with Physical Evidence Driving While Intoxicated--Drugs Failure to Drive on Right half of Roadway When Roadway is of Sufficient Width Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility Failed to Equip motor Vehicle with Rear License Lamp to Illuminate License 50 feet

Bond has been set at $20,000 cash or surety.

Dover has be transported to Perry County Sheriff's Department to await arraignment.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.