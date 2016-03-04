Perryville woman arrested, facing charges for drugs and resisting arrest

Martin, Tenn. Police responded to shots fired near 160 Old Fulton Road on Mar. 31 at 6.24 p.m.
An inmate with the Weakley County Detention Facility on Apr. 1 around 6 a.m.
This Easter morning will be dry, but chilly!
The Scott County Sheriff's Department was involved in a high-speed chase on Highway 61 on March 31.
A vehicle stop led to a drug arrest in Marble Hill, Mo. on Tuesday, Mar. 27 at 3:40 a.m.
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.
A stand-up paddle boarder is in the hospital after being bitten by a shark Saturday morning in Kona waters.
China's defunct Tiangong 1 space station is hurtling toward Earth and expected to re-enter the atmosphere within the next day.
President Donald Trump claims Border Patrol agents can't do their jobs properly because of "ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws".
