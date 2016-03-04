Murder-suicide under investigation in Bollinger Co., MO

Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide that happened near Marble Hill, Missouri on Friday, March 4.

At around 2:57 p.m., the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office was called about a possible shooting on County Road 502 at the intersection of County Road 519 just outside Marble Hill, MO.

Officials were told that a man was shooting at someone and that one person had been shot and was possibly killed.

Deputies found a man dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, laying on the low water bridge.

The victim was later identified as Christopher Todd McGregor of Zalma, Mo.

Deputies were told that the suspect was Ethen Sullivan of Marble Hill, Mo., who had allegedly left the scene in a red Ford 4-door F-250 and was possibly on the way to his home on County Road 510.

When they got there, deputies found Sullivan dead from a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigation showed that the shooting started as a domestic disturbance.

Others were also injured during the shooting, with a victim reporting a gunshot wound to the hand. They were taken by EMS to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

