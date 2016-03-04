Carbondale man accused of impersonating, threatening officers

A Carbondale, Illinois man is accused of impersonating a police officer and threatening to hurt the arresting officers and any other officers in the future.

Arseny S. Shlyapintokh, 39, was arrested for disorderly conduct and false impersonation of a peace officer.

According to police on March 2, at around 6:09 a.m., they responded to the 1300 block of East Main and talked to three adult women who reported a man claiming to be an undercover police officer. The women told police the man began giving them orders. They say the refused and called the police department.

Police say the suspect left the area, but was later found by responding officers.

During his arrest processing, police say Shlyapintokh made several specific threats of harm to the victims in this case, the arresting officers and any officers he meets in the future.

Shlyapintokh was also charged with threatening a public official and put in the Jackson County Jail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.