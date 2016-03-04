Carbondale man arrested, facing charges of impersonating police, disorderly conduct

A Carbondale man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly pretended to be a police officer and threatened violence against arresting officers.

On Wednesday at around 6:09 a.m., officers of the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to the 1300 block of East Main in reference to a report of impersonation of a peace officer and disorderly conduct.

Officers met with three adult female victims who reported the suspect identified himself as an undercover police officer and began giving them orders.

The victims refused and called the police department.

The suspect left on foot but was located by the responding officers.

During the course of the investigation officers arrested Arseny S Shlyapintokh, 39, of Carbondale, for disorderly conduct and false impersonation of a peace officer.

During his arrest processing, Shlyapintokh made several specific threats of harm to the victims in this case, the arresting officers and any officers who make contact with him in the future.

Shlyapintokh was also charged with threatening a public official and incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.