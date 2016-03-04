Man charged in connection with 2014 Cape Girardeau deadly shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Cape Girardeau early Saturday morning. The Cape Girardeau-Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated to investigate the incident.

A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on June 28, 2014.

Terrance B. Vance, 29, was charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of armed criminal action for the shooting death of Anthony Hempstead.

According to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh, Vance was being interviewed for unrelated charges and then came forward with new information on the Hempstead case.

His bond was set at $500,000 cash only for the recent charges.

On June 28, 2014, officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department were dispatched to the 800 block of Jefferson Street for a call of a person down. When they arrived, officers reportedly found a victim with multiple, fatal gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Anthony Lynn Hempstead of Cape Girardeau.

Hempstead was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to court documents, officers learned from witnesses the shooting actually took place in the 400 block of S. Benton Street. They said Hempstead ran from Benton after being shot, to where he was found on Jefferson.

Through multiple interviews, investigators say they learned the suspect went by the name of "Gangsta."

On March 26, 2015, officers interviewed a woman whom they believed knew the suspect. They say she identified "Gangsta" as Terrance Bernard Vance.

According to the probable cause statement, she told investigators that on the night of the incident, she was sitting on her front porch with Vance and several other people. She said she and Vance got into an argument and Vance left. She said he came back and left a few more times before walking toward Jefferson on Benton.

According to the woman, about 15 minutes after Vance left her porch for the last time, she heard around three to four gunshots. She said she started to go inside her house when she looked back toward the street and saw Vance at a "full sprint" heading north past her home.

The woman told investigators she heard from a friend of Vance's that he had shot Hempstead. She said Vance called her the night after the shooting and she asked him, to which he allegedly replied, "I didn't do anything." However, she said later in the conversation, he allegedly made a statement similar to "You better not tell on me" and "I can't believe this."

According to the probable cause statement, she talked to Vance again a couple of days later and he allegedly said "I didn't even look at him when I shot him."

Back on July 14, 2014, detectives responded to the Sikeston Police Department where Vance was in custody on an unrelated charge.

According to court documents, Vance told the detectives that he was not in Cape Girardeau at the time of the homicide. He allegedly said he was picked up earlier in the evening by a woman and taken to St. Louis.

Vance also allegedly said he did not know the victim and denied any involvement with the incident.

On September 30, 2014, investigators interviewed the woman Vance said took him to St. Louis. They say Vance allegedly told the woman before he was arrested by Sikeston police, that he wanted her to lie on his behalf.

According to the probable cause statement, the woman told detectives Vance told her to tell police that she picked him up from Cape Girardeau at 8 p.m., before the incident happened, and to tell them she drove him to St. Louis.

Detectives say she said Vance stressed the "8 p.m. time" to her so much before his arrest that he allegedly punched her, beat her up and stole her cell phone to reinforce the time.

On July 3, 2014, detectives interviewed a friend of Vance's. He said he was talking to Anthony Hempstead just before he was shot.

The man told detectives he had just bought marijuana from Hempstead when he saw a man he knows at "Gangsta" approach Hempstead with his arm extended and a gun pointed at him.

The said he heard around two shots and then allegedly saw "Gangsta" run to a house on S. Benton. He said he could not tell where Hempstead ran off to.

According to the probable cause, the man was shown a photo line-up where he positively identified Vance as the person he knows as "Gangsta" and who had allegedly shot Hempstead.

On January 21, 2016, detectives interviewed another witness. The man said he was with the previously mentioned man when he allegedly bought marijuana from Hempstead; and they were all three on the sidewalk near a house on S. Benton.

According to this witness, a man he knows only as "Gangsta" approached the three of them and allegedly said, "I'm going to go get something" and "I'll be right back."

The witness said they didn't know what he was talking about. He said Vance went to the home on S. Benton and then returned. He said Vance did not say anything and raised his arm toward Hempstead.

The witness told detectives he then heard three to four shots. He said Vance and the friend then ran north, and Hempstead ran south. He said he thought Hempstead was shot in the leg because he was limping as he ran.

According to court documents, the witness was also shown a line-up and identified Terrance Vance as the person he knows as "Gangsta" and who shot Anthony Hempstead.

