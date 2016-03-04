Bell City, MO man arrested, facing drug charges

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter said a Stoddard County man has been arrested on drug charges.

Stephen M. Kindle, 45, of Bell City is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance which field tested positive to be methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Walter said a deputy made contact with Kindle Thursday afternoon when he located Kindle walking in a freshly planted farm field outside the Oran City limits.

The deputy attempted to make contact with Kindle, but he refused to comply with the deputy’s requests, acting as if he were going to flee and continuously reaching toward his waistband.

After a short physical confrontation with the suspect the deputy was able to maintain control of him.

While the deputy was conducting a pat down search for weapons, Kindle advised the deputy that he had a syringe in his pocket that he used for methamphetamine.

During the removal of the syringe from Kindle’s person, a small amount of a white powdery substance believe to be methamphetamine was located along with another article of drug paraphernalia.

Kindle was transported to the Scott County Jail where he remains in custody on a $2,500 bond.

