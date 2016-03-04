KY Senators fighting for Charlie Brown bill

No more God, Jesus, Lord, Christ, angels or manger, Charlie Brown.

Earlier this school year a Kentucky school district took out all the biblical references in a stage adaption of "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

But now state lawmakers are trying to get it back.

The Kentucky Senate has passed a second piece of legislation designed to protect the expression of religious viewpoints in schools.

S.B. 106 would allow public schools to sponsor artistic or theatrical programs that advance students’ knowledge of society’s cultural and religious heritage and traditions.

The bill passed by a unanimous vote.

It now heads to the House of Representatives.

