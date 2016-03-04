Returning Poplar Bluff spelling champion wins again - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Returning Poplar Bluff spelling champion wins again

Written by Tommy Dawson, Content Specialist
Students (from left) Destiny Jackson, Patiance Cochran, Blake Brown and Ireland Gowen compete in the annual spelling bee at Fox Radio. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-I) Students (from left) Destiny Jackson, Patiance Cochran, Blake Brown and Ireland Gowen compete in the annual spelling bee at Fox Radio. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-I)
Kathern Harris, chairwoman of the CRC children & youth succeeding in school committee, presents Blake Brown with the first place trophy. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-I) Kathern Harris, chairwoman of the CRC children & youth succeeding in school committee, presents Blake Brown with the first place trophy. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-I)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Blake Brown of O’Neal Elementary School, returning finalist from last year’s spell-off, won the seventh annual Fox Radio Network spelling bee on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the station headquarters.

Blake competed live on the air against third graders Patiance Cochran of Eugene Field, Ireland Gowen of Lake Road and Destiny Jackson of Oak Grove.

The students made it through 48 words without a single misspelling, according to moderator Lee Spilberg of the Butler County Community Resource Council.

To qualify for the spell-off, students competed at their respective elementary schools.

