Great cardboard boat regatta sets sail in April

If cardboard floats your boat, we have an event for you!

For the 43rd year in a row, people will make boats out of cardboard and put them into actual water at the Carbondale Reservoir.

The Great Cardboard Regatta, an Southern Illinois University tradition for decades, is scheduled for April 30.

It's open to all comers at a cost of $15 per boat. Watching is free of charge.

There are several classes in which to compete, including: those powered by paddles, mechanical, propellers or other muscle driven propulsion.

Each boat must be made of, you guessed it, cardboard. It's up to you to waterproof your vessel using glue, caulk, tape of something else.

The goal is to get the boat through the entire water course without capsizing. And, if you don't get wet, perhaps you can go home with a wet cardboard boat and a trophy! Plus, the experience sounds like a blast.

For more information on how to enter, contact Mary Kinsel at 618-453-6428. Or check out the Great Cardboard Regatta Facebook page.

