Cape Girardeau tax measures proposed to protect local business, help fund public safety

The Board of Directors of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce voted unanimously at their February meeting to endorse the use and vehicle sales tax measures on the April 5 ballot.

If the approved, they implement a 2.75 percent use tax and maintain the vehicle sales tax.

Since 1959, the State of Missouri has had a use tax in place and the voters of Cape Girardeau County approved the county portion of 1.0 percent in April 2005.

According to the board of directors, implementing the local portion of the tax protects local businesses from a competitive disadvantage with out-of-state vendors. Also, community leaders have identified the primary use of the revenue to be committed to public safety.

