Coast Guard reopens Mississippi River after fuel spill near Granite City

The Mississippi River reopened near Granite City, Illinois after clean-up operations were finished on Friday, March 4.

According to the Coast Guard, an auxiliary lock was opened at the Lock and Dam 27 site for commerce to continue.

They say on Thursday, the towing vessel Gregory David was transiting the lock and dam, and was damaged, rupturing the tank with approximately 20,000 gallons of fuel aboard. The spill was reportedly contained within the lock.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.