Fayette Co. KY man arrested for allegedly sharing child porn

A man from Fayette County, Kentucky was arrested Thursday for allegedly sharing child porn on the internet.

On Thursday at approximately 8:45 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch, assisted by KSP Post 12- Frankfort, arrested Daniel Alberto Silva-Moreno, 30, on charges related to possession and distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Silva-Moreno was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at Silva-Moreno’s residence on March 3, 2016.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Silva-Moreno is currently charged with 15 counts of possession and three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

Silva-Moreno was lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.

