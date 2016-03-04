Cadiz, KY man accused of child sex exploitation

A Cadiz, Kentucky man is accused of child sexual exploitation.

Billy D. Addison, 43, was charged with one count of first degree sexual abuse/victim under 12 years old, one count of promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 16 years old and eight counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

According to Kentucky State Police, they learned of suspicious internet activity regarding Trigg resident Bill Addison on February 5.

They say the allegations came from information from the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children in Washington, D.C.

After several search warrants and interviews, KSP detectives were able to gather enough evidence for an arrest warrant for Addison on March 2.

On March 3, the Trigg County Sheriff's Department found Addison and served the warrant. He was taken to the Christian County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.