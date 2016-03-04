3 arrested in connection with Dyersburg store armed robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 arrested in connection with Dyersburg store armed robbery

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Dyersburg Police Department/Facebook)
DYERSBURG, TN (KFVS) -

Three people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery investigation in Dyersburg, Tennessee on Wednesday, March 3.

Nineteen-year-old Dangelo Tyus, of Nashville; 24-year-old Dennis Griggs, of Dyersburg; and 22-year-old Jameel Davis, of Dyersburg were each charged with aggravated robbery.

Dyersburg police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 3:10 p.m. at Gatlin's Food Mart on E. Court St.

Police say two male suspects entered the store and demanded money from the employee at gun point. The suspects reportedly ran from the store with money taken in the robbery and got in a car just east of the store.

According to police, uniformed patrol officers saw a vehicle leaving the area with three suspects in it and chased after it when the driver didn't stop. They say the car went south into the Bruce Community. The suspects then allegedly abandoned the vehicle and ran.

Police say they chased after them and caught two of the suspects. They say the third suspect was found later in the evening and taken into custody.

All three were taken to the Dyer County Law Enforcement Center pending a court appearance in Dyersburg City Court.

According to police, the money and handgun allegedly used in the robbery were recovered during the arrests.

