Afternoon Newsletter: Friday, March 4

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at your world today.

WARM WEEKEND: After a gloomy week, the Heartland has a warm and dry weekend in store. Enjoy it while it lasts, because more storms are coming next week! CLICK HERE for your full First Alert Forecast.

O.J. SIMPSON: Police have revealed new evidence that was taken from O.J. Simpson’s former home sometime after the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman. A knife is now being examined for any DNA evidence. CLICK HERE for more details.

GOV. RAUNER IN THE HEARTLAND: Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner spoke at Mt. Vernon Township High School about school funding and proposed educational reforms. It’s part of a week-long tour through the state. Watch the latest on Heartland News at Noon, or CLICK HERE for the full story.

VIRAL: SIU STUDENT TURNS LASER ADDICTION INTO RESEARCH: Blowing stuff up with lasers might seem like something out of a science fiction movie, but this student is using his unique passion to help others. These videos are a must watch! CLICK HERE to see how he does it.

SCOTT KELLY TAKES A PLUNGE: After a year among the stars, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly only wanted one thing: to jump in his backyard pool! He’s also set to hold his first news conference back in the United States later today. CLICK HERE for the latest.

Catch these stories and more on Heartland News at Noon, 4, 5, 6, and 10.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).