LAPD held press conference on reports of O.J. Simpson knife found

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
In 1995, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of murder for his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. (Ethan Miller via AP, Pool) In 1995, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of murder for his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. (Ethan Miller via AP, Pool)
The LAPD held a press conference on Friday, March 4 after reports of a knife being tested in connection with the O.J. Simpson case.

In the press conference, officers talked about the case and the knife.

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating a knife found on property once owned by former football star O.J. Simpson.

O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the murders of two people in 1995.

The Los Angeles Times reported the story on Friday morning.

In 2008, Simpson was convicted of 12 counts of armed robbery and kidnapping. With the help of Clarence Stewart, he robbed two sports memorabilia dealers at gunpoint. He was sentenced to up to 33 years in prison. 

He continues to serve his sentence at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada. He will be eligible for parole in October 2017. His appeal for a new trial last year was rejected.

