Nell Holcomb School starts Reading Week off with special guest

Next week is Reading Week for Nell Holcomb R4 School and to get students ready they had "Cat in the Hat Day."

Cat in the Hat visited students and read Dr. Seuss books.

The students also decorated their classroom doors with a Dr. Seuss theme such Green Eggs and Ham, The Lorax, etc.

Next week the kids will dress up everyday with a theme such as sleep in day or crazy sock day. These themes also represent the Dr. Seuss book of the day.

Reading week aims to show kids the fun of reading and instill in them a love of books and imagination.

