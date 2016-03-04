March 7 celebrity birthdays

Let's check the March 7 birthday list.



He's best known as Walter White from the Emmy Award winning AMC series Breaking Bad. He first rose to fame as Hal in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. Bryan Cranston is 60 today.



She had the role of Donna on the sitcom That 70's Show. She later starred in the Netflix series Orange is the New Black. Laura Prepon is 36 today.

She's an actress who played Pam on the TV series The Office. She also appeared in the movie Blades of Glory. Jenna Fischer is 42 today.

She's a recording artist who has had a string of hits since the late 1980's including: Tell It to My Heart, Don't Rush Me and Love Will Lead You Back. Taylor Dayne is 54 today.

He was the lead vocalist of the J. Giles Band whose hits in the early 1980's included Freeze Frame and Centerfold. At one time he was married to Academy Award winning actress Faye Dunaway. Peter Wolf is 70 today.

