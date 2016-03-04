This week in music: 1980 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1980

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's step back in time and take a look at the headlines from 1980.

The presidential race that year pitted Ronald Reagan against Jimmy Carter.

At the box office, the top drawing movies were Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, 9 to 5 and Stir Crazy.

The most watched TV shows were Dallas, The Duke of Hazard and M*A*S*H.

And these were the songs being played on the radio and on boom boxes on this week 36 years ago.

At number five on Billboard's Hot 100 was On the Radio by Donna Summer.

In the number four spot was Andy Gibb with his final top ten hit.  Desire was originally recorded by his brothers the Bee Gees in 1978 but they decided not to include the song on their Spirits Having Flown album.  Eventually they gave the song to their younger brother.

At number three was a singer-songwriter from Illinois.  Dan Fogelberg grew up in the Peoria area and his hit Longer became a wedding standard in the early 1980's.

Teri DeSario and KC from KC and the Sunshine Band were at number two with Yes, I'm Ready.  DeSario and KC were classmates when they went to high school in Miami.  
 
And in the top spot was the British glam group Queen with Crazy Little Thing Called Love. It was their first number one single and helped bring rock-a-billy music from the 1950's back into the mainstream.
Lead singer Freddie Mercury wrote the song as a tribute to Elvis Presley.

