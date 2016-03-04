ISP will conduct alcohol and safety belt patrols in March

Throughout the month of March, Illinois State Police will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement patrols in Wayne and Saline Counties.

Officials say these patrols allow ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action when violations of impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol and other drugs occur.

According to ISP, across the country, an average of one alcohol-related traffic death occurs every 51 minutes.

ISP state alcohol and drug impairment remain significant factors in nearly 40 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois.

Also this month, Illinois State Police District 19 will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement patrols in Wabash, Edwards, Hamilton, and Saline Counties focusing on traffic violations and related compliance with safety belt and child safety seat laws.

Safety belt enforcement zones will also be set up to ensure the driver and passengers are buckled up.

Illinois law requires all passengers in the car (front and back) have their safety belt on.

And according to Illinois state Police, Over half of vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not properly buckled up.

They say the objective of this program is to increase compliance of safety belt laws through education, child seat inspections, and enforcement.

Both of these projects are funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Transportation Safety.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.