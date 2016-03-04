FIRST ALERT: Damp morning with decreasing clouds by afternoon

It is Friday, March 4, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Friday’s challenge: will the sun come out today? The Heartland will wake up to cloudy and chilly conditions, with little drizzle overnight making for a damp morning. By lunchtime, the sun may break through the clouds. It will be cool, but nice for Friday Date Night. This weekend looks good: sunny and warmer with highs near 60.

Making Headlines:

Step closer: Missouri Representatives voted 87-66 to approve the proposal to create a prescription drug monitoring program and send it to the Senate. The bill would make Missouri the final state to create a database.

Emergency situation: All back to normal after Hazmat teams were called to a downed power line in Jackson, Mo. early this morning. A trash truck knocked down the power line, which pulled a transformer off a pole and caused it to start leaking.

Under investigation: Kentucky State Police is investigating an accidental shooting of a 3-year-old in Graves County. The child was transported to Baptist Health in Paducah with a non-life threatening injury.

Insults flying: Bad blood among the candidates flowed freely at last night's Republican presidential debate in Detroit. But in the end, they all said they'd support whoever wins the GOP nomination.

