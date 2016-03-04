FIRST ALERT: Damp morning with decreasing clouds by afternoon - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Damp morning with decreasing clouds by afternoon

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
It is Friday, March 4, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Friday’s challenge: will the sun come out today? The Heartland will wake up to cloudy and chilly conditions, with little drizzle overnight making for a damp morning. By lunchtime, the sun may break through the clouds. It will be cool, but nice for Friday Date Night. This weekend looks good: sunny and warmer with highs near 60.

Making Headlines:

Step closer: Missouri Representatives voted 87-66 to approve the proposal to create a prescription drug monitoring program and send it to the Senate. The bill would make Missouri the final state to create a database.

Emergency situation: All back to normal after Hazmat teams were called to a downed power line in Jackson, Mo. early this morning. A trash truck knocked down the power line, which pulled a transformer off a pole and caused it to start leaking.

Under investigation: Kentucky State Police is investigating an accidental shooting of a 3-year-old in Graves County. The child was transported to Baptist Health in Paducah with a non-life threatening injury. 

Insults flyingBad blood among the candidates flowed freely at last night's Republican presidential debate in Detroit. But in the end, they all said they'd support whoever wins the GOP nomination. 

