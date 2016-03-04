IL Gov. Rauner talks school funding in Mt. Vernon - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL Gov. Rauner talks school funding in Mt. Vernon

Written by Rae Daniel, Reporter
Connect
Gov. Rauner will speak in Mt. Vernon Friday to discuss educational reforms (SOURCE: Giacomo Luca/KFVS) Gov. Rauner will speak in Mt. Vernon Friday to discuss educational reforms (SOURCE: Giacomo Luca/KFVS)
MOUNT VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner visited Mt. Vernon Township High School at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

He discussed school funding and proposed educational reforms, which apart of his education tour.

All this week, Gov. Rauner has made stops throughout the state calling for reforms and more funding for public schools. 

Rauner says he wants to provide school districts with at least the funding that's recommended by a state education funding board, which is about $9,000 per student.

"It would create a lot of losers while trying to get more money for other schools. What we need to do is increase state support significantly," Gov. Rauner said.  "We really rely on our property taxes and that hurts lower income families, and that's wrong. The first step to fixing our schools is increasing overall state support."

Right now there's a plan in the Illinois Senate to change the state funding formula, giving more money to poorer school districts and less to richer ones.

However, Gov. Rauner says taking funds away from any district is a bad policy.

