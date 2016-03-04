Trash truck knocks down power line in Jackson

Hazmat teams were called to a downed power line in Jackson, Mo. early Friday morning.

A trash truck knocked down a power line, which pulled a transformer off a pole and caused it to start leaking.

This incident happened behind the Save-A-Lot grocery store in Jackson.

Police say Hazmat teams were dispatched to the area as a precaution, but determined there was no hazardous materials threatening the area.

Police were on the scene about 30 minutes before power crews arrived to fix the downed power lines and transformer.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.