2 found guilty in Chicago of defrauding IRS

CHICAGO (AP) - Jurors have convicted two Chicago-area residents on charges of trying to defraud the Internal Revenue Service by falsely claiming more than $11.7 million in tax refunds over several years.

A spokeswoman for the IRS criminal investigation's office says jurors returned this week with guilty verdicts on all counts for 55-year-old Mildred Maclin of Chicago and 58-year-old Derek Jackson of South Holland. IRS Special Agent Hannigan Kerry says Maclin and Jackson are scheduled to be sentenced in August.

Prosecutors say the scheme included two others who pleaded guilty earlier. The government says the four obtained fraudulent refunds by filing false claims, and the tax loss to the IRS was $1.4 million.

Both Maclin and Jackson represented themselves at trial.

