3-year-old injured in accidental shooting in Graves Co. KY

The Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is investigating an accidental shooting on KY 408 E near Viola, KY, in Graves County.

A juvenile, age three, was transported to Baptist Health in Paducah with a non-life threatening injury.

Troopers and detectives are on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The Kentucky State Police is being assisted on scene by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office and the Mayfield Graves County EMS.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.