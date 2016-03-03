Annual miner retraining classes set for March 18 in Ina, IL

A one-day, annual refresher training class for underground and surface miners is scheduled for Friday, March 18 at Rend Lake College.

The training will cover requirements in Health Administration and Mine Safety for eight hours for anyone working in coal mining.

First aid and safety tips will be other topics covered.

The courses will run from 8 - 6:30 p.m. in the Coal Mine Training Center on the Ina campus.

The cost for the course is $30.

For more information, contact Sally Heathcoat or Joy Fitts at 618-437-5321, Ext. 2373 or 1261.

