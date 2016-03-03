Semi overturns on US62 in McCracken Co., westbound lane blocked

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they have received reports of an overturned semi truck on the US 62 Overpass at I-24 exit 7 in McCracken County.

The westbound lanes of US 62 are reported blocked.

There's no word yet on any possible injuries.

We will have more information as the story develops.

