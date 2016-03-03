SEMO women fall in overtime to SIUE

The SEMO women's basketball team lost a heartbreaker 80-76 in overtime to SIU Edwardsville on Thursday in round one of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

The 3rd seeded Cougars broke a 76-76 tie late with a three point play to help seal the victory over the 6th seeded Redhawks.

The Southeast Missouri State women were making their first trip to the OVC Tourney since 2009.

