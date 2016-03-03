ISP: Child in carseat ejected from vehicle after US 51 crash near Dongola

Police say a child in a carseat was ejected from a vehicle in a crash on U.S. 51 about 1 mile north of Dongola on Thursday, March 3.

The preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police reveals that Liza D. Osman, 33, was traveling northbound on US 51 near Little Creek Lane at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

She apparently crossed the fog line in the northbound lane, overcorrected, and crossed the southbound lane.

The vehicle came to rest against an embankment after rolling several times.

According to Illinois State Police, a child in a car seat was ejected from the vehicle.

There is currently no word on their condition.

The investigation is continuing.

