4 injured in two-car crash in Saline Co. IL

Four people were injured in a two-car crash that happened around 11 a.m. on Thursday in Saline County, Illinois.

According to the preliminary traffic crash investigation, Tanner Michael Martin, 37, of Henderson, Ky., was driving south on Illinois Route 142, preparing to make a left hand turn onto the Eldorado Blacktop Road, when he failed to yield to a northbound vehicle.

Martin proceeded to make his left hand turn, when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Darlene Randolph, 46, of Eldorado, Ill.

Martina and Randolph, along with two passengers in Randolph’s vehicle, Robert F. Essex, 35, and Terry L. Smith, 38, also of Eldorado, were transported from the traffic crash scene by separate ambulances to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

ISP District 19 was assisted at the crash scene by the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, Saline County Ambulance Service, and Med Force Ambulance Service.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.