Louisville chiropractor pleads guilty to healthcare fraud

A Louisville chiropractor pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in billing private insurance companies and government health care agencies for services that were never performed.

According to the plea agreement, Devin Thauberger, age 46, conspired to submit fraudulent claims to Medicare, Passport, Anthem, Humana, Geico, Shelter, Nationwide, Allstate and other insurance carriers.

Officials say he falsely and fraudulently sought reimbursement for services which never provided to patients, including times in which Thauberger was out of the country and unable to provide services.

Thauberger was charged with health care fraud, obstruction of a criminal investigation, and tampering with a witness.

