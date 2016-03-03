Wayne Co. Christian camp set to open this summer

Ten years and millions of dollars have been spent on a beautiful piece of property near Patterson in Wayne County, MO. The Eagle Sky Foundation plans to open a massive Christian youth camp. But, when will that happen?

More than ten years after development began on a piece of property in rural Wayne County, a long-awaited Christian youth camp is set to open.

According to its website, Eagle Sky of the Ozarks will begin serving campers in June 2016.

Camp Director Alex Little said via email it's a "soft opening" and registration will be limited to around 200 campers.

We first highlighted the huge project in a 2013 I-Team special report.

At that time, our research showed plans for the camp began in 2001 and millions of dollars had been spent developing the property.

Yet, it hadn't served a single camper.

Wayne County leaders said back then they felt confident that when the camp did open, it would bring tens of thousands of people to the region.

We also told you about Dr. J. D. McKean, the Oklahoma physician who founded the Eagle Sky Foundation in 2001.

In 2013 the Eagle Sky website listed two other camp projects, one in Colorado and one in Kenya.

Both camp projects were listed as "on hold," and officials connected to both projects described how McKean started but did not complete either camp.

A check of Eagle Sky's current website, eaglesky.camp, makes no reference to McKean or any other camp projects.

It does list information on summer camps in June for kids ages 7-12 and in July for teens 13-17.

There is also a listing for seasonal jobs, and information for churches interested in contacting the camp.

According to Little's email, at this time leaders are not doing interviews with the media and the board presently does not allow any outside videotaping of the property or facilities.

