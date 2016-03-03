SIU's Barry Hinson named top MVC men's basketball coach

Southern Illinois University head coach Barry Hinson has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year.

It was announced at the Arch Madness pre-tournament luncheon on Thursday, March 3.

Hinson is a 13-year veteran of the MVC. He coached nine seasons at Missouri State and is in his fourth year at SIU.

The Salukis were picked 9th in the preseason poll, then posted an 11-2 non-conference record and an 11-7 league mark to finish tied for fourth place with Northern Iowa.

Only two coaches have won more games at the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Hinson is 13-11 in 12 trips to Arch Madness and trails only Dana Altman (21) and Rich Herrin (17) in total victories.

He is the fifth Saluki coach to win Coach of the Year, joining Rich Herrin (1990), Bruce Weber (2003), Matt Painter (2004) and Chris Lowery (2005, 2007).

