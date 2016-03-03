IL agriculture education at risk due to no budget - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL agriculture education at risk due to no budget

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
Connect
A wall in the agriculture education room of Shawnee High School. (Source: Jasmine Dell/KFVS) A wall in the agriculture education room of Shawnee High School. (Source: Jasmine Dell/KFVS)
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Governor Bruce Rauner "zeroed" the 2017 proposed budget for agriculture education funding.

Right now, the state of Illinois has a $1.8 million budget for agriculture education.

The Illinois State Board of Education has been recommending the funding to increase from $1.8 million to $3 million, now it appears the governor has proposed the opposite.

Mobile users can click here to see a PDF of the governor's budget proposal featuring agriculture education.

Agriculture teacher for Shawnee High School, Ann Ochs, said one in every four jobs in Illinois is agriculturally based and this cut is going to affect 29,000 people in the state.

"The agriculture education line item is usually funded at $1.8 million and we get about $2,000 of that money to spend on items that we need for the classroom," Ochs said.

According to the Illinois Leadership Council for Agriculture Education, 25 percent of all jobs in Illinois are directly or indirectly related to agriculture.

Ochs said she's lucky she has a supportive community, but other Illinois communities aren't as fortunate.

"We have a very supportive community and because of that supportive community I don't think they are going to let the agriculture item go by the waste side but there's a lot of other schools in Illinois that they depend on that funding for salaries and for extra expenses and equipment and stuff like that. That's the only money that they get, here at Shawnee I'm very fortunate." 

President of FFA at Shawnee High School and Section 24 FFA Colby Kuberski said he's learned a lot of leadership skills being highly involved in the agriculture community in his area. He said the lack in funding could result in a decline in membership.

"We don't get as much funding as we need, we make due with what we have or we go by donations from local people. Well, a lot of local people they don't have the money to give and the ones that do, do their best. I mean our area gets the least funding possible. So, for our kids to not be in [FFA] because we aren't able to do the things that most chapters do is sad because with that money we could have more kids in FFA and then more experiences could be granted."

“In my personal experience I’ve had kids go on to be underwater welders, I have students who are in college right now for ag business, I’ve got two students going to school right now to be an ag educator… these kids are using what they’re learning,” Ochs said.

Ochs said some of her students will return to the farm, but the students that aren’t going into agriculture gain leadership skills, public speaking skills, and team work skills it’s not just agriculture.

“The self-esteem that kids have when they leave here is amazing, their more confident, they know how to go into a job interview,” Ochs said. “That’s a lot of things we don’t prepare kids for in the real world… it’s vital for their success.”

Ag legislative day has been going on for the past 10 to 15 years Ochs said. She took her students to the Illinois Capitol on March 1, 2016 to talk to representatives like Terri Bryant, Lisa Madigan, and others about the importance of agriculture education and why it’s needed in the classroom.

Gov. Rauner's secretary, Catherine Kelly, issued the following statement on Wednesday:

"Ag education is an extremely important aspect of curricula across Illinois. By fully funding GSA for the first time in seven years, districts will have even more flexibility to fund programs that principals, superintendents and school boards prioritize."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Possible suspect in Austin bombings dead

    Reports: Possible suspect in Austin bombings dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:08 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:08:15 GMT
    Local media reports say a suspect connected to the Austin bombings has died. (Source: KEYE/CNN)Local media reports say a suspect connected to the Austin bombings has died. (Source: KEYE/CNN)

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • Breaking

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly