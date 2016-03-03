Christian Academy in Sikeston to release students early due to sewer problem

A Sikeston, Missouri school will close at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 due to a sewer problem.

According to Kevin Self, school administrator with Christian Academy, the school is dealing with a sewer line issue and the city of Sikeston is working to fix the problem.

He said currently, there is no water and no bathroom use.

The school includes pre-K through 12th grade and has around 110 students.

Self said parents will need to pick up their students.

