Afternoon Newsletter: Thursday, March 3

Written by Tori Bowden, Producer
Good afternoon. Here’s a look at what’s going on in your world today.

DREARY WEATHER: Heavy rains should move out of the Heartland this afternoon, with a few light sprinkles overnight. But, a warmer, dryer weekend is in store. CLICK HERE for your full First Alert Forecast.

NEW DETAILS: RIVER CHANGING COURSE? Aside from the damage left behind by the New Year Flood, there is a major concern about the Mississippi River in Alexander County. The Corps of Engineers say it’s possible it could change paths in parts of the Heartland, and that could mean big problems for river traffic. The latest is on Heartland News at 6.

WATCH: ROBBERS RIP DOORS OFF GUN STORE: A bold group of 10 people are caught on surveillance footage pulling the doors off the front of a Houston gun store. Police say they stole several handguns and rifles.  WATCH the full video here.

ABORTION DEBATE: The Supreme Court continues to wrestle over a controversial abortion case, which could close all but 10 abortion clinics in the state of Texas. CLICK HERE for the latest in the debate.

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    Reports: Possible suspect in Austin bombings dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:08 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:08:15 GMT
    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

