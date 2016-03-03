Robbery under investigation at Sikeston restaurant

Police are investigating a robbery at a Sikeston restaurant.

According to Capt. Jim McMillen says officers were dispatched to Sergio's Mexican Restaurant just after 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 29.

McMillen reports two people came into the restaurant began talking with the clerk who was counting money at the time.

During that time, one of the suspects reached over the counter and took the money.

The suspects left running from the restaurant.

According to McMillen, they have identified a suspect and are looking for him. He said formal charges are pending.

