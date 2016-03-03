1 dead, another injured after crash on Rte. M in Butler Co.

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri man died in a crash on Route M on Wednesday, March 2 at around 10:30 a.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2000 Dodge Ram was westbound on Route M, 2 miles west of U.S. 67, when it ran off the road. The truck hit an embankment and overturned, ejecting the passenger.

According to the highway patrol, the passenger was identified as 23-year-old Gary L. Stage. He was taken by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver, 23-year-old Melanie L. Hobbs, also of Poplar Bluff, was taken to the hospital. She had moderate injuries.

Troopers say neither were wearing seat belts.

