Vandalism under investigation at Paducah High School

Paducah school administrators are looking for help identifying who is responsible for vandalism at the high school.

The district says a man riding a bicycle used a BB gun to damage doors and windows at Paducah Tilghman on the night of March 1 and 2.

Paducah police say residents in the area of the high school also reported similar vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to call Paducah Public Schools 270-444-5650 or Paducah police at 270-444-8550.

