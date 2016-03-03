March 4 is Dress in Blue Day to promote colon cancer screening

Help save lives and promote colon cancer screening on March 4 with Dress in Blue Day.

As part of the eighth annual nationwide campaign, the Kentucky Cancer Program would like everyone to Dress is Blue on Friday.

The second leading cause of deaths in women and men combined in Kentucky and the nation is colon cancer.

Encourage your family and friends age 50 and over to get screened.

This is a preventable disease so please join the Kentucky Cancer Program District Cancer Council to raise awareness.

"I can tell you that screening saved my life, not once, but twice," Former Lieutenant Governor Crit Luallen said. "There simply is no value that you can put on this process of being able to detect colon cancer. It's priceless."

All state employees are encouraged to Dress in Blue March 4 and the State Capitol Dome in Frankfort will be illuminated in blue.

For further information visit this website or contact your local Kentucky Cancer Program office.

